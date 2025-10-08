ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Meets Him In Jodhpur Jail, Says Activist Committed To Fight

Wangchuk was detained on September 24 under the National Security Act (NSA) after violence erupted in Ladakh during protests.

Geetanjali Angmo Visits Husband Sonam Wangchuk In Jodhpur Jail
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo with Advocates Kapil Sibal (left), Vivek Tankha (second from right) and Sarvam Ritam Khare (right) after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by her, challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST

Updated : October 8, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST

Jodhpur: Climate activist and social worker Sonam Wangchuk, who has been in Jodhpur Central Jail for nearly a fortnight, was visited by his wife Geetanjali for the first time since his arrest. The meeting took place on Tuesday, and she was accompanied by lawyer Ritam Khare.

Geetanjali shared an update on social media platform X. She wrote, "Met @Wangchuk66 today with @RitamKhare and got the detention order which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity. #SatyamevaJayate #FreeSonamWangchuk”.

She confirmed that Wangchuk remains strong in spirit and committed to fighting for Ladakh's rights. Geetanjali also expressed gratitude to supporters across the country. Wangchuk was detained on September 24 under the National Security Act (NSA) after violence erupted in Ladakh during protests, which resulted in four deaths and nearly two dozen injuries.

A BJP office was set ablaze, and several police officers were injured during the clashes. The Ladakh administration has accused Wangchuk of inciting violence, promoting self-immolation, and financial irregularities.

Before Geetanjali's visit, his elder brother Tsetan Dorjay and Mustafa Haji, legal advisor to the Leh Apex Body, also met him in jail. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and Ladakh administration, questioning the grounds for Wangchuk’s continued detention.

The court asked why he could not be released immediately. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Geetanjali in court, requested that the arrest order be shared with the family and that permission be granted for a jail visit.

The court stated that the matter would only be considered if a formal request to meet was denied. A long-time advocate for climate action and indigenous rights, Wangchuk’s arrest has sparked national debate. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14, while authorities maintain that tough action is necessary against those involved in the recent violence.

