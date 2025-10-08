ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Meets Him In Jodhpur Jail, Says Activist Committed To Fight

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo with Advocates Kapil Sibal (left), Vivek Tankha (second from right) and Sarvam Ritam Khare (right) after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by her, challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release. ( PTI )

Jodhpur: Climate activist and social worker Sonam Wangchuk, who has been in Jodhpur Central Jail for nearly a fortnight, was visited by his wife Geetanjali for the first time since his arrest. The meeting took place on Tuesday, and she was accompanied by lawyer Ritam Khare.

Geetanjali shared an update on social media platform X. She wrote, "Met @Wangchuk66 today with @RitamKhare and got the detention order which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity. #SatyamevaJayate #FreeSonamWangchuk”.

She confirmed that Wangchuk remains strong in spirit and committed to fighting for Ladakh's rights. Geetanjali also expressed gratitude to supporters across the country. Wangchuk was detained on September 24 under the National Security Act (NSA) after violence erupted in Ladakh during protests, which resulted in four deaths and nearly two dozen injuries.