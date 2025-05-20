Geeta Samota Becomes First CISF Woman To Summit Mount Everest, Creates History

New Delhi: In a monumental feat of human endurance and unwavering spirit, Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has successfully summited Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,849 metres (29,032 feet).

On the early morning of May 19, Geeta stood on the "roof of the world," a triumphant moment symbolising not just a personal victory but the incredible resilience and strength fostered within the CISF and the Indian nation. This historic achievement is the culmination of a journey that began in the humble surroundings of Chak village in Rajasthan's Sikar district, fuelled by a desire to break barriers and inspire.

Born into a modest family with four sisters, Geeta's upbringing in Chak village was traditional. She completed her schooling and college locally. Growing up, she often heard tales of boys' accomplishments, but noticed a void in stories celebrating girls' achievements, an observation that ignited a quiet determination within her to make her mark. Geeta always had a penchant for sports and was a promising hockey player in college. However, an unfortunate injury forced her to step away from the team, a setback that unknowingly steered her towards a different kind of field.

In 2011, Geeta joined the Central Industrial Security Force. It was here she noticed that mountaineering was a less-trodden path, with CISF not even having a dedicated mountaineering team at the time. She astutely recognised this as an opportunity. This foresight led her to a pivotal moment in 2015 when she was selected for a six-week basic mountaineering course at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training institute in Auli.

Notably, she was the only female participant in her batch. Excelling in the basic course, her passion and skill only grew. She went on to complete an advanced mountaineering course in 2017, becoming the sole CISF personnel to achieve this distinction. These rigorous training programmes were instrumental in bringing out the mountaineer within her.

Her perseverance bore significant fruit in 2019 when she became the first woman from any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to scale Mount Satopanth (7,075 metres) in Uttarakhand and Mount Lobuche (6,119 metres) in Nepal. In early 2021, the CAPF contingent for a Mount Everest expedition, of which Geeta was part, was unfortunately called off due to technical reasons. This moment, which could have been a dead end, instead became the catalyst for an even more ambitious goal: the "Seven Summits" challenge, which involves climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Undeterred by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Geeta relentlessly pursued her Seven Summits dream. Between 2021 and early 2022, she successfully summited four of these formidable peaks: Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 metres) in Australia, Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres) in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres) in Tanzania, and Mount Aconcagua (6,961 metres) in Argentina.

She achieved this incredible feat--conquering four of the Seven Summits--in a remarkable span of just six months and 27 days, making her the fastest Indian woman to do so. Adding to her accolades, Geeta also became the first and fastest woman to climb five peaks in Ladakh's Rupshu region in just three days, including three peaks over 6,000 metres and two over 5,000 metres. On May 19, 2025, Geeta achieved the most ambitious challenge of her mountaineering career, successfully scaling Mount Everest, a mission resonating with courage, unwavering commitment, and profound national pride.

For her extraordinary achievements, Geeta has been conferred with notable honours, including the International Women's Day 2023 Award by the Delhi Commission for Women and the "Giving Wings to Dreams Award 2023" by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Geeta's philosophy is as inspiring as her climbs. "Mountains are a great leveller," she says. "It doesn’t discriminate against you on the grounds of your gender. Only the few ones who have that X-Factor can conquer those mighty heights.” The CISF has been a steadfast supporter of her endeavours, providing opportunities to participate in expeditions and financial backing, including for her winter acclimatisation training at ABVIMAS, Manali, and the successful Everest expedition.

Geeta has not only conquered mountains but has also shattered gender stereotypes, proving that women can excel in the most demanding fields. Geeta's message to young girls is simple - dream big, work hard and never give up. Furthering her accomplishment, CISF also plans to send a full CISF Mountaineering Team to scale Mount Everest in 2026.

The Director General and all ranks of the CISF have extended their profound congratulations to Geeta Samota. Her extraordinary journey and successful summit shine as a beacon of inspiration for the youth of India and stand as a moment of immense pride for the entire Central Armed Police Forces fraternity, says a CISF press release.

