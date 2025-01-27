Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak: Pune Administration Offers Free Treatment, Segregated Wards

Pune: After over 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in Pune City and its fringes, the administration, as a precautionary measure, has made arrangements for free treatment of the neurological disorder at YCM Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and Kamala Nehru Hospital in the city.

Seeing the recent spurt in GBS cases, a dedicated 45-bed ward has been set up at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

"Preparations have been made for GBS patients at Kamala Nehru Hospital. A ward of 15 beds each for male and female patients has been started for this. Apart from that, a 15-bed ICU has been made available. Currently, there is no GBS patient at the Hospital and free treatment will be provided to them as per government order," Prashant Bothe, medical officer of Kamala Nehru Hospital, said.

Elaborating more on the disease, Dr Smia Sangde said, " Guillain-Barré syndrome is a neurological disease which affects the stomach. A GBS patient can experience diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach ache along with respiratory issues if the patient has a cough and cold. After five to seven days of infection, the strength of the arms and legs weakens, making the patient immobile. If the disease spreads further it may lead to breathing difficulties and may need ventilation support. GBS is diagnosed by a Norway Conduction Study (CSF examination), i.e., by checking the fluid in the spinal cord. If symptoms of GBS develop, treatment should be sought as soon as possible under the advice of a doctor. Most patients recover from it."

As per the information from Vaishampayan Medical College dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur, a forty-year-old youth died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Solapur. The patient, a chartered accountant, returned to his hometown, Solapur, after receiving treatment in Pune. It is suspected that he died of possible GBS.

"The patient who died seemed to have a GBS-like disease. We have sent his viscera for a laboratory examination. We can officially say about it only after the report comes. Timely treatment is the only solution to GBS and one should not ignore its symptoms," Thakur said.