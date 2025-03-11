ETV Bharat / bharat

224 cases And 12 Deaths Of GBS Reported In Maharashtra: Centre

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav informed Parliament that a central technical experts team was deployed in Maharashtra to study the pathogens and outbreak.

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that a total of 224 cases and 12 deaths of Guillain-Barre-Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Maharashtra.

“As on 03rd March, 2025, a total of 224 cases and 12 deaths (suspected and confirmed) of Guillain-Barre-Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Maharashtra,” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that a central technical team was deployed on January 24 comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on-site to study the pathogens and outbreak.

“Majority of cases have been reported from specific clusters in Pune, with additional cases in Nanded. These areas have been mapped for epidemiological investigation. The study was focused on identifying the exact source of the outbreak, with a thorough examination of water supply systems, sources of water, and other relevant factors,” he said.

The investigation indicated that the most likely precursor of GBS in this population group is prior infections caused by Campylobacter.

Stating that public Health and Hospitals is a State Subject, Jhadav said that under the National Health Mission (NHM), the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) provides technical and financial support to States and UTs for strengthening their healthcare systems based on the proposals submitted by them in their Program Implementation Plans (PIPs), subject to norms & availability of resources.

However, the Union Government has not provided central assistance to the State Government or relatives of the persons who died or suffered from GBS.

In another reply, Jadhav said that several steps have been taken by the Government to prevent the spread of GBS and ensure the safety of drinking water that include strengthening sanitation and hygiene measures.

He said that efforts are made to ensure an uninterrupted supply of treated and clean water.

“Water sources are examined for leaks and damages, and corrective measures are taken. Nodal officers have been appointed in private hospitals and chlorination has been done in wells. Tankers of clean water have been arranged,” he said.

Jadhav said that designated isolation wards set up in government hospitals and special packages under the PM-JAY scheme have been included for the treatment of GBS.

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA CASESGBS SYNDROMEPARLIAMENTNIMHANSGBS MAHARASHTRA CASES

