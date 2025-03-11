ETV Bharat / bharat

224 cases And 12 Deaths Of GBS Reported In Maharashtra: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that a total of 224 cases and 12 deaths of Guillain-Barre-Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Maharashtra.

“As on 03rd March, 2025, a total of 224 cases and 12 deaths (suspected and confirmed) of Guillain-Barre-Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Maharashtra,” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that a central technical team was deployed on January 24 comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on-site to study the pathogens and outbreak.

“Majority of cases have been reported from specific clusters in Pune, with additional cases in Nanded. These areas have been mapped for epidemiological investigation. The study was focused on identifying the exact source of the outbreak, with a thorough examination of water supply systems, sources of water, and other relevant factors,” he said.

The investigation indicated that the most likely precursor of GBS in this population group is prior infections caused by Campylobacter.

Stating that public Health and Hospitals is a State Subject, Jhadav said that under the National Health Mission (NHM), the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) provides technical and financial support to States and UTs for strengthening their healthcare systems based on the proposals submitted by them in their Program Implementation Plans (PIPs), subject to norms & availability of resources.