Gautamanandaji Maharaj Elected 17th president of Ramakrishna Math; PM Modi Extends Best Wishes

Howrah (West Bengal) : The new president of Belur Math Ramakrishna Mission is Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj. A meeting of the board of trustees of the monastery and the governing body of the mission was held on Wednesday to decide on the same. After the meeting, Gautamanandaji was announced as the new president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. Swamiji will perform his duties as the permanent president from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Gautamanandaji Maharaj on his elevation. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My deepest respects and best wishes to Most Revered Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj on being elected as the President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. I am sure that he will guide our society to greater wisdom and compassion. The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission has a very special place in the lives of countless Indians. Their efforts to further popularise the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sharada Devi and Swami Vivekananda are noteworthy."

Swami Gautmanandaji Maharaj was elected as the 17th president after the demise of the sixteenth principal of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Samarananda Maharaj. According to sources, Swami Bimalatmanandaji Maharaj and Swami Divanandaji Maharaj have been elected as vice-presidents of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

As per the rules of the monastery and the mission, the work is conducted under the leadership of the interim president until the permanent president is elected in a democratic manner. Similarly, Swami Gautmananda's name was finalised as the interim principal in the council meeting of the Math. Since Samranananda's demise, he has been in charge as the interim president. Now he has been elected as the permanent president.

It may be noted that Swami Samarananda Maharaj was the 16th president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission. He passed away on March 26 at the age of 95. He took over as Principal on 17th July 2017 after the demise of Swami Atmasthanand. Bhandara was held in his memory at Belur Math on April 7. Lakhs of devotees took part in the event.