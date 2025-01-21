ETV Bharat / bharat

Gautam Adani Says His Son Jeet's Marriage Will Be 'Simple'

Prayagraj: Billionaire businessman and Chairperson of Adani Group Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that his son Jeet's marriage will be a simple affair.

Adani, who visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is underway here, told reporters, "Jeet's marriage is on February 7th. Our activities are like common people. I had come here to seek blessings of Maa Ganga. Jeet's marraige will be conducted in a very traditional manner, it will be in a simple and traditional way."

Asked whether Jeet Adani's marraige will be star-studded affair with the presence of celebrities, Gautam Adani responded in the negative.

"It won't be like that at all. It will be a traditional affair in the family," added Gautam Adani.