Gautam Adani Says His Son Jeet's Marriage Will Be 'Simple'

Prayagraj: Billionaire businessman and Chairperson of Adani Group Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that his son Jeet's marriage will be a simple affair.
Adani, who visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is underway here, told reporters, "Jeet's marriage is on February 7th. Our activities are like common people. I had come here to seek blessings of Maa Ganga. Jeet's marraige will be conducted in a very traditional manner, it will be in a simple and traditional way."
Asked whether Jeet Adani's marraige will be star-studded affair with the presence of celebrities, Gautam Adani responded in the negative.
"It won't be like that at all. It will be a traditional affair in the family," added Gautam Adani.
He also said that the Adani Group was committed to bring maximum investment in Uttar Pradesh. "In Uttar Pradesh, the opportunity is huge. There is a population of around 25 to 27 crore and the way development is going, the way Uttar Pradesh government is working, Adani Group will contribute to it. We are committed to bring maximum investment in Uttar Pradesh," said Gautam Adani.
Jeet Adani, whi is Director Airports, Adani Group, joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania – School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
Jeet Adani started his career in the Group CFO’s office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy, according to the Adani Group website.