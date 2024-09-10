ETV Bharat / bharat

Adani Or Ambani May Not Be The First Trillionaires But They Sure Will Follow Musk

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Gautam Adani is likely to reach the milestone in 2028 whereas it will take till 2033 for Mukesh Ambani to get the tag, predicts health-tracking service Informa Connect's report.

(Left) Elon Musk, (Middle) Gautam Adani and (Right) Mukesgh Ambani
(Left) Elon Musk, (Middle) Gautam Adani and (Right) Mukesgh Ambani (ETV Bharat)

Till now, the earth is bereft of a trillionaire. But the scenario is going to change in two years, according to a new report from wealth-tracking service Informa Connect.

Elon Musk, whose current net worth stands at $237 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index—based on the average annual growth rate in wealth and its forecasting that if Musk’s wealth continues to grow at an annual average rate of 110 per cent—is likely to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.

If the current growth rates stay unchanged, Indian business magnate Gautam Adani, who is ranked 13th on the world billionaire index with a wealth of just under $100 billion, may be the second trillionaire by 2028 (net worth equal to at least one trillion US dollars) if his ports-to-power conglomerate was to continue growing at the current 123 per cent average annual rate, it added.

As per the estimates of the group, by 2030 Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, LVMH founder Bernard Arnault (and his family), and Nike’s Phil Knight (and his family) will join the trillion-dollar club

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industry’s Mukesh Amabni will also join the trillionaire club in 2033. Half-a-dozen companies have achieved trillion-dollar valuations, with Microsoft leading the way at $3.357 trillion in market cap.

The Top Ten In The Line

RankNameSource of wealthCountryPredicted yearAnnual wealth growth rate
1Elon MuskTesla, SpaceXUSA2027110%
2Gautam AdaniAdani GroupIndia2028123%
3Jensen HuangNVIDIAUSA2028112%
4Prajogo PangestuBarito PacificIndonesia2028136%
5Bernard ArnaultLVMHFrance203029%
6Mark ZuckerbergMetaUSA203036%
7Phil KnightNikeUSA20308%
8Mukesh AmbaniReliance IndustriesIndia203328%
9Michael DellDell TechnologiesUSA203331%
10Steve BallmerMircosoftUSA203426%

Source: Informa Connect

Till now, the earth is bereft of a trillionaire. But the scenario is going to change in two years, according to a new report from wealth-tracking service Informa Connect.

Elon Musk, whose current net worth stands at $237 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index—based on the average annual growth rate in wealth and its forecasting that if Musk’s wealth continues to grow at an annual average rate of 110 per cent—is likely to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.

If the current growth rates stay unchanged, Indian business magnate Gautam Adani, who is ranked 13th on the world billionaire index with a wealth of just under $100 billion, may be the second trillionaire by 2028 (net worth equal to at least one trillion US dollars) if his ports-to-power conglomerate was to continue growing at the current 123 per cent average annual rate, it added.

As per the estimates of the group, by 2030 Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, LVMH founder Bernard Arnault (and his family), and Nike’s Phil Knight (and his family) will join the trillion-dollar club

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industry’s Mukesh Amabni will also join the trillionaire club in 2033. Half-a-dozen companies have achieved trillion-dollar valuations, with Microsoft leading the way at $3.357 trillion in market cap.

The Top Ten In The Line

RankNameSource of wealthCountryPredicted yearAnnual wealth growth rate
1Elon MuskTesla, SpaceXUSA2027110%
2Gautam AdaniAdani GroupIndia2028123%
3Jensen HuangNVIDIAUSA2028112%
4Prajogo PangestuBarito PacificIndonesia2028136%
5Bernard ArnaultLVMHFrance203029%
6Mark ZuckerbergMetaUSA203036%
7Phil KnightNikeUSA20308%
8Mukesh AmbaniReliance IndustriesIndia203328%
9Michael DellDell TechnologiesUSA203331%
10Steve BallmerMircosoftUSA203426%

Source: Informa Connect

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRILLIONAIRE CLUBELON MUSKRIL MUKESH AMBANIGAUTAM ADANIMUSK TO BECOME TRILLIONAIRE BY 2027

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.