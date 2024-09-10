ETV Bharat / bharat

Adani Or Ambani May Not Be The First Trillionaires But They Sure Will Follow Musk

Till now, the earth is bereft of a trillionaire. But the scenario is going to change in two years, according to a new report from wealth-tracking service Informa Connect.

Elon Musk, whose current net worth stands at $237 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index—based on the average annual growth rate in wealth and its forecasting that if Musk’s wealth continues to grow at an annual average rate of 110 per cent—is likely to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.

If the current growth rates stay unchanged, Indian business magnate Gautam Adani, who is ranked 13th on the world billionaire index with a wealth of just under $100 billion, may be the second trillionaire by 2028 (net worth equal to at least one trillion US dollars) if his ports-to-power conglomerate was to continue growing at the current 123 per cent average annual rate, it added.