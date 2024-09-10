Adani Or Ambani May Not Be The First Trillionaires But They Sure Will Follow Musk

Till now, the earth is bereft of a trillionaire. But the scenario is going to change in two years, according to a new report from wealth-tracking service Informa Connect.
Elon Musk, whose current net worth stands at $237 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index—based on the average annual growth rate in wealth and its forecasting that if Musk’s wealth continues to grow at an annual average rate of 110 per cent—is likely to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.
If the current growth rates stay unchanged, Indian business magnate Gautam Adani, who is ranked 13th on the world billionaire index with a wealth of just under $100 billion, may be the second trillionaire by 2028 (net worth equal to at least one trillion US dollars) if his ports-to-power conglomerate was to continue growing at the current 123 per cent average annual rate, it added.
As per the estimates of the group, by 2030 Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, LVMH founder Bernard Arnault (and his family), and Nike’s Phil Knight (and his family) will join the trillion-dollar club
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industry’s Mukesh Amabni will also join the trillionaire club in 2033. Half-a-dozen companies have achieved trillion-dollar valuations, with Microsoft leading the way at $3.357 trillion in market cap.
The Top Ten In The Line
|Rank
|Name
|Source of wealth
|Country
|Predicted year
|Annual wealth growth rate
|1
|Elon Musk
|Tesla, SpaceX
|USA
|2027
|110%
|2
|Gautam Adani
|Adani Group
|India
|2028
|123%
|3
|Jensen Huang
|NVIDIA
|USA
|2028
|112%
|4
|Prajogo Pangestu
|Barito Pacific
|Indonesia
|2028
|136%
|5
|Bernard Arnault
|LVMH
|France
|2030
|29%
|6
|Mark Zuckerberg
|Meta
|USA
|2030
|36%
|7
|Phil Knight
|Nike
|USA
|2030
|8%
|8
|Mukesh Ambani
|Reliance Industries
|India
|2033
|28%
|9
|Michael Dell
|Dell Technologies
|USA
|2033
|31%
|10
|Steve Ballmer
|Mircosoft
|USA
|2034
|26%
Source: Informa Connect