Gautam Adani Meets CM Fadnavis In Mumbai

Gautam Adani called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence and the meeting took place at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in south Mumbai.

File photo of Gautam Adani (AP Photo)
By PTI

Published : 31 minutes ago

Mumbai: Industrialist Gautam Adani on Tuesday called on newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here. The meeting took place at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in south Mumbai. "It was a courtesy visit from Adani. He could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis, hence met him today," a source said.

Scripting a powerful comeback, Fadnavis (54) took oath as chief minister of the state on December 5 at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai’s sprawling Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the Mahayuti alliance.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani also attended the ceremony.

