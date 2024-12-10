ETV Bharat / bharat

Gautam Adani Meets CM Fadnavis In Mumbai

Mumbai: Industrialist Gautam Adani on Tuesday called on newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here. The meeting took place at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in south Mumbai. "It was a courtesy visit from Adani. He could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis, hence met him today," a source said.

Scripting a powerful comeback, Fadnavis (54) took oath as chief minister of the state on December 5 at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai’s sprawling Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the Mahayuti alliance.