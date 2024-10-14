ETV Bharat / bharat

Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Receive Grand Welcome In Vijayapura

Vijayapura: Two persons accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh received heroes welcome from leaders of some rightwing organisations here on Saturday.

The accused, Parasuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadawe were recently released on bail by a Bengaluru court. On Friday, they were honoured at an event and participated in a religious ritual and puja at the Kalikadevi Temple.

They were felicitated by the group’s leader, Umesh Vandal, with shawls and garlands. On the occasion, the participants, including the right-wing activists, shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai." A video of the event went viral on social media.

Among others, Sriram Sene leader Neelkantha Kandagal addressed the gathering and claimed that the accused were innocent and had been unjustly sentenced to seven years in prison for Gauri Lankesh’s murder, blaming the Congress government for indulging in vendetta politics.