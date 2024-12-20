ETV Bharat / bharat

Gaurav Gogoi Protests On Parliament Premises Over Death Of Congress Worker Mridul Islam In Assam

New Delhi: Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday staged a demonstration on the Parliament premises protesting the death of Mridul Islam, a Congress worker in his state. “We will oppose all forms of atrocities committed by the BJP government both at the Centre and state. We want justice for Mridul Islam, who died for Assam police while protesting against the corruption of Adani, Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Gogoi.

Gogoi was accompanied by other Congress MPs, including Dhubri MP Rockybul Hussain. Mridul Islam, a 45-year-old advocate, was the secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Legal Cell. The state Congress leaders had earlier claimed that Mridul Islam felt suffocated when a tear gas cell fell near him and was taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The death of Mridul Islam generated a major political controversy in the state with state leaders accusing the ruling BJP government of doing atrocities against opposition parties. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that Mridul Islam did not die. “The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led State government murdered him through a planned crackdown on peaceful protesters,” said Bora.

Islam and other party workers were protesting outside the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati against the Adani group and the “lack of discussion” in Parliament surrounding the Manipur crisis by the BJP-led Central government on Wednesday. Following the incident, Gaurav Gogoi, Rockybul Hussain and others visited the family of Islam at Boko and assured to provide justice.