Gaumukh: A Trekker's Paradise

Dehradun: The hill state of Uttarakhand is a trekker’s paradise. Trekking on the trails leaves a person with an unmatched spiritual and adventurous experience.

One of the top trekking trails in the state is Gaumukh, whose very mention brings to mind a picture of uninterrupted flow of Ganga, large glaciers and meadows. It is a sought-after trek by many people but the paucity of information desists them from embarking on the journey.

The Gaumukh trek is open to tourists alongside the Chardham Yatra. One has to first reach Uttarkashi which is approachable by road after reaching Rishikesh or Dehradun by air, rail or road. Many people prefer reaching Uttarkashi by a private vehicle.

Gangotri National Park (ETV Bharat)

Uttarkashi borders Himachal Pradesh, and quite often visitors cross over from the neighbouring state. The journey to Gaumukh from Uttarkashi is dotted by picturesque villages and hamlets. From Uttarkashi the trekkers move to Gangotri via Harsil.

Renowned mountaineer Shital Raj told ETV Bharat that the trek from Gangotri to Gaumukh is about 18 km long. This trek is marked by green forests and small rivulets joining the Ganga. On the way, the travellers can halt at Bhojwasa after trekking for around eight hours.

Shital said, “It is not only Gaumukh that is a trekker’s paradise. There are many treks beyond that are equally beautiful.”

Gaumukh (ETV Bharat)

The Gaumukh trek is a part of the Gangotri National Park of Uttarakhand. It has its importance in Gaumukh being the origin of the Bhagirathi River, which is later known as the Ganga. It is the breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks and the serene, spiritual atmosphere of Tapovan that bring trekkers to this place. It is a destination where trekkers, nature lovers and devotees become one.

Anyone who has a good general fitness can undertake this trekking expedition. This falls in the moderate risk category, and hence no special training is required. Regular walking and light exercise is advised for a potential trekker as an acclimatising routine before one embarks on this journey.

Gaumukh Trekking (ETV Bharat)

A mandatory medical fitness certificate needs to be obtained by those wanting to go to Gaumukh, and the elderly are advised to take special precautions. The total trekking distance between Gangotri and Gaumukh is about 18 km that is covered over two days. The first halt at Bhojwasa comes after trekking 14 km over almost eight hours. The second tad effort is a bit difficult, where the trekkers cover a distance of 4 km in almost seven hours.

Gaumukh (ETV Bharat)

One needs to take permission from the Forest Department to enter the Gangotri National Park. This can be obtained by paying a nominal fee at the Gangotri check posts in Dehradun and Uttarkashi. It is important to note that one must carry an identity proof and a medical certificate. Only 150 persons are allowed to undertake the trek daily.

The trekkers need to keep in mind that Bhojwasa has limited facilities. It is advisable to carry dry fruits, energy bars, biscuits, glucose and water during the trek. It is better if one carries bottles that can be refilled, as filtered water available along the route is perfectly safe to consume. The months of May and June are ideal for the trek. It remains closed during the monsoons and winters.

