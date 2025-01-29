GATE, JAM Centres In Prayagraj Moved To Lucknow In View Of Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) centres for candidates appearing in Prayagraj have been moved to Lucknow because of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, officials said on Tuesday.

While GATE is scheduled on February 1 and 2, JAM 2025 is scheduled on February 2. In a joint statement, GATE Organising Institute IIT Roorkee and JAM Organising Institute IIT Delhi, said, "Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025.

"Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1st and 2nd February 2025 for GATE and 2nd February 2025 for JAM)."

