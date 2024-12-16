'Gas Leak' In Jaipur Coaching Centre: Opposition Leaders Lambast Govt For Negligence

Jaipur: Expressing concern over the suspected gas leak in a coaching institute in Jaipur on Sunday in which many students fell ill and of them 10 had to be hospitalised in critical condition, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said such incidents can happen anytime as coaching institutes intake students beyond their accommodating capacity.

He also said during the Congress regime a detailed guideline was issued for coaching centres and Pratap Nagar was thoughtfully set up as a coaching hub to avoid crowded areas.

"The accident that happened at a coaching institute in Jaipur last night is worrying. I wish for the speedy recovery of the students injured in this accident. Such accidents can take a bigger form in coaching institutes' anytime because more students are taught here than the capacity, which is not appropriate. During our government, detailed guidelines were issued for coaching institutes and a coaching hub was thoughtfully created in Pratap Nagar for a good environment instead of crowded areas. It is the responsibility of the present state government to implement the guidelines made for the proper management of coaching institutes and ensure immediately that all the coaching institutes are shifted to the coaching hubs created by the previous government," a translated version of his X post in Hindi reads.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Juli said, "On one hand you are saying that we are running a campaign in the whole of Rajasthan and such a big incident happened in the middle of it. You are not learning a lesson from this either. Children who are dying by suicide inside out of depression. It seems these people have colluded with the coaching mafias as no stern action is being taken against them".

Terming the incident worrying, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said it highlights the government's shortcomings and gross negligence regarding the compliance of safety rules in coaching institutes. The government should conduct an impartial probe into the matter and ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and safety standards for coaching institutes.

"The news of several students falling ill due to poisonous gas at a coaching institute in Jaipur last night is worrying. This incident highlights the shortcomings and gross negligence of the government regarding the observance of safety rules in coaching institutes. The government should conduct an impartial investigation into this matter and take the incident seriously and ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and safety standards issued for coaching institutes. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the students," he wrote on X in Hindi.

Taking to X, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot wrote,"Due to gas leakage in a coaching institute in Jaipur, many students fell unconscious due to ill health. This is a very worrying incident and it should be investigated. Students from far-flung areas come to the city to study and if something untoward happens due to non-compliance of safety rules, then who is responsible for it? I demand from the state government that this accident be investigated thoroughly and strict action be taken against those who were negligent. Along with this, the government should issue safety rules for all coaching institutes and ensure their strict compliance so that such incidents do not happen in future. I pray that God keeps all the students safe".

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal also slammed the government on the incident for not learning any lessons as the case highlights "gross negligence and disregard of safety standards on the part of coaching operators".

"The incident of several students falling unconscious due to gas leakage at Utkarsh Coaching Centre in Jaipur is making it clear that even after the incidents in many coaching institutes of the country, the government and administration are not learning any lessons. This incident also highlights the gross negligence and carelessness of safety standards by the coaching operators. The Rajasthan government should take this matter seriously and fix the responsibility of the coaching operators," he wrote on X.