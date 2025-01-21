Two People Die Due To Gas Leak In A Company at Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A gas leak took place at the BATX Energies Company of Secunderabad located in Bulandshahr here on Tuesday. Two employees died due to this gas leakage in the factory, while another has been admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. On receiving the information, DM, SDM along with police force reached the spot. The family members of the deceased held a protest outside the factory demanding action.

According to the information reaching here, a trial was going on in the factory at the time of the accident. When they were installing a gas cylinder in the boiler, there was a leakage of a large amount of gas. Then, Satyendra (21), a resident of village Basaich in Gulavathi area, Anshul Chauhan, a resident of Sambhal and Girish, a resident of Moradabad, fell unconscious. They were immediately admitted to Fortis Hospital from Kailash in Noida for treatment. Satyendra and Anshul Chauhan died during treatment. Girish is a critical condition.

As soon as the information was received, Satyendra's family members reached the factory and protested outside the gate demanding that the body be brought to the factory and strict action be taken against the management. The police pacified the angry people by explaining to them. CO Purnima Singh also reached the spot and inquired about the incident. It is being said that BATX Energies will be built in the company. The company has not started fully yet, only the trial is going on, during this time the accident happened.

DM Shruti Sharma said that after receiving the information about the death of two people due to gas leakage in the factory, the SSP reached the spot and inspected it. Investigation is being done in the factory as to how the accident happened, she said adding that action will be taken on the basis of the report that comes after the doctor's examination. A team of experts will reach the factory and investigate the accident.

The DM said that the factory does not seem to be in working condition right now. The factory owners have been called to the police station for questioning.

At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the gas leak accident in Bulandshahr and has instructed to expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He has also instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.