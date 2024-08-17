ETV Bharat / bharat

Gas Cylinder Explosion In AP's Rayachoti Claims Three Lives, Including Two Children

Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a gas cylinder explosion in Togataveedhi, Rayachoti, claimed the lives of three people, including two children. The deceased have been identified as Rama Devi (34) and her two children, Manohar (8) and Manvita (5). The explosion occurred at their residence in Togataveedi, engulfing the house in flames. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. Rayachoti DSP Ramachandraiah inspected the site, and CCTV footage from the house was seized for further investigation.

The tragic death of a woman has raised serious concerns, prompting a thorough police investigation. Family members alleged that her husband, currently residing in Kuwait, suspected her fidelity, leading to the installation of CCTV cameras throughout the house, including in the bedroom and kitchen.

Reports indicate frequent quarrels occurred between the couple, with the latest argument occurring on Friday night. Police believe that this dispute may have led to Ramadevi's untimely death, which remains under investigation. Rayachoti DSP Ramachandra stated that the investigation is being conducted from all angles, and local residents are also being questioned. The CCTV footage from the house has been seized by the police, who are working to uncover the facts behind the incident.