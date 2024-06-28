ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Dead, 15 Injured In Telangana's Shadnagar Glass Factory Explosion

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Five workers lost their lives and 15 others were injured in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district of Telangana when a compressor exploded at South Glass Private Limited. The incident, initially identified as a compressor explosion, occurred in the glass industry, causing widespread concern.

The scene at South Glass Private Limited at Shadnagar in Telangana after an explosion in which six workers died and 15 others injured (ETV Bharat)

Shadnagar (Telangana): In a tragic event at Shadnagar, Rangareddy district, five workers lost their lives when a compressor exploded at South Glass Private Limited. The incident caused widespread panic in the industrial area, especially given the nature of the glass industry, resulting in severe injuries and mutilation of the victims' bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Nikith(22), Ram Sethu (24) from Uttar Pradesh, Chittaranjan (25), Ramprakash (45) from Bihar and Radhi Kant (25) from Odisha. On receiving the information, the local police and firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Soon after Shamshabad DCP Rajesh reached the spot and reviewed the situation.

Authorities preliminarily identified the cause as a compressor explosion though investigations are going on to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident. Efforts are underway to shift the seriously injured to Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals for advanced medical care. Officials are also scrutinising the adherence to safety protocols following previous incidents in the area to determine if adequate precautions were in place.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union leaders demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased. Earlier, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who was in Delhi, directed the Collector to provide better treatment to the injured. He instructed the revenue, police, fire department, labour, industries and medical teams to remain at the scene and intensify the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, BRS president KCR, senior leaders KTR and Harish Rao expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. KTR tweeted that the state government should conduct safety audits in industrial areas and review disaster management plans to prevent such accidents.

