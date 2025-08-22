ETV Bharat / bharat

Garuda Aerospace Unveils Defence Drone Facility Near Chennai

Chennai: A defence drone facility aimed at strengthening the country's defence capabilities under the Centre’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision was inaugurated near here on Friday by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Developed by drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the facility would manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to meet the country's defence needs, he said at an event near Chennai. The launch of the facility also saw the unveiling of 5 UAV systems, which include Avalanche Victim Drone, Swarm Drone, and Canister Dropping Drone.

Speaking on the occasion, Seth said, "Today marks a historic step in India's journey towards Atmanirbhar in defence and technology with the inauguration of Garuda Aerospace's world-class drone facility in Chennai.This hub is not just manufacturing advanced UAV systems, it represents a complete ecosystem of design, Research and Development, incubation, certification and production."

"The synergy between Agni College of Technology and Garuda Aerospace highlights how technical education, research and industrial capability can align with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat to build niche technologies, ensure quality standards and create global leadership in drones," he said in a release on Friday.