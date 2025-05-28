Garima Grehs: Hope, Dignity, Opportunity For Transgender Persons

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Garima Grehs, shelter homes for destitute transgender persons, spread across different states across the country, are being initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to safeguard the rights of the transgender persons and protect the interests of the community.

Notably, in 2021, these shelter homes were piloted and community-based organisations were provided financial assistance in this regard, as per the Centre. According to the government data, there are 18 Garima Grehs in different states of the country. The number of transgender persons residing stands at 429.

The objectives of the Garima Grehs include the empowerment of transgender persons through skill development and facilitating employment. Another objective is to provide a safe, inclusive environment for their holistic development. A total of Rs 6.8 crore was released and utilised for Garima Grehs till April 1, as per the government data.

Kalki Subramaniam, the southern states representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), lauded the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry for such an initiative.

Kalki, however, emphasised that the long-term vision should be that our community should be accepted in the families and not rejected.

"The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry is actually very committed to helping transgender people. I think its a great initiative because most transgenders when they are rejected by the families, they have nowhere to go. Garima Greh is for them," Kalki told ETV Bharat.

Kalki said, "If we look at the long-term vision, initiatives like Garima Grehs are just temporary places. The longest vision should be that our community should be included in the families and not rejected. So, what is the use in creating so many homes when our families are not accepting."

"The government should definitely make our families inclusive. How do we that? That is the thing with the government? As a member of this community, I have been raising this with the concerned department officials," added the transgender rights activist.

On skilling of such transgender, Kalki said, "Initiative has to happen nationwide. The government is supporting entrepreneurs in different regions of the country. But, on a nationwide scale that is yet to be implemented in a wide way."

"I feel there should be many Garima Grehs. One can of course accomodate upto 30 people, in every state we need at least two to three. Now, only some states have it. They have only one. There are many states that do not have at all. So, we need to create more Garima Grehs," said Kalki.

Kalki said there should be a big campaign for transgender inclusion. "Like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, something similar we should have for this community to encourage inclusion, discourage discrimination and rejection. Such a campaign is very much needed by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry. There should be important steps towards inclusion," Kalki said.

The transgender rights activist further said the National Institute of Social Defence is very committed to supporting transgender initiatives.

"Yesterday, we had a meeting with the Deputy Director of the National Institute of Social Defence. We are reviewing different models for sensitising police officials, doctors, medical professionals, the legal fraternity, etc on how on trans issues. These sorts of initiatives are seriously taking place at the Ministry level. We are very much in support of these initiatives, which are being implemented by the National Institute of Social Defence," Kalki concluded.