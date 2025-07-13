ETV Bharat / bharat

Garbage Dumping Threatens 252-Million-Year-Old Fossil Site In Kashmir

A file photo of field workshop on Permian Triassic mass extinction held at Guryul Ravine Fossil Park at Khonmoh, Jammu and Kashmir ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Guryul Ravine Fossil Park, one of the world’s crucial fossil sites, is facing a serious threat due to encroachment and illegal waste dumping. The rare geological treasure in the Khonmoh area of Kashmir holds vital clues to Earth’s prehistoric past, but illegal activities risk its fragile fossil beds and ancient sedimentary records.

The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) has appealed to the state government to take steps to protect the 252-million-year-old fossil site. In a statement, EPG said the establishment of a large illegal garbage dumping yard near the fossil park amounts to a grave ecological violation and endangers a globally significant geo-heritage site that dates back 252 million years.

“It is the only known geological formation that preserves definitive evidence of the world's first recorded tsunami, embedded within its ancient sedimentary layers,” it said.

“The Guryul Ravine is globally acknowledged by geologists, palaeontologists, and climate scientists as one of the most important Permian-Triassic boundary sites in the world. The fossil record at Guryul Ravine offers a rare glimpse into the ecological collapse and recovery phases that followed the extinction. It serves as a natural laboratory for studying Earth's climate history, mass extinctions, tectonic activity, and evolutionary processes,” the group said.

The EPG claimed that the findings about the Guryul Ravine site had been mentioned in international scientific journals, attracting global research interest.