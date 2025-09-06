Ganpati Visarjan: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrations To Conclude Today; Mumbai Braces For Immersion

ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude today (Saturday) with the immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in water bodies.

Mumbai is set to witness one of the largest such gatherings as lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha | File (PTI)

'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

High Security in Mumbai

More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order as the Mumbai Police braces for Ganpati Visarjan.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, "Immersion of around 6500 Ganpatis of community mandals and over 1.5 lakh house Ganpatis will be done tomorrow. The Mumbai Police has made all necessary preparations, including the installation of CCTVs, public address systems, the deployment of lifeguards, and the barricading of 65 natural spots and 205 ponds."