Ganpati Visarjan: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrations To Conclude Today; Mumbai Braces For Immersion

Over 21,000 cops are being deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order as the city braces for Ganpati Visarjan.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST
Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude today (Saturday) with the immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in water bodies.
Mumbai is set to witness one of the largest such gatherings as lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.
'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.
High Security in Mumbai
More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order as the Mumbai Police braces for Ganpati Visarjan.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, "Immersion of around 6500 Ganpatis of community mandals and over 1.5 lakh house Ganpatis will be done tomorrow. The Mumbai Police has made all necessary preparations, including the installation of CCTVs, public address systems, the deployment of lifeguards, and the barricading of 65 natural spots and 205 ponds."
Additionally, the Mumbai Police have deployed women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, for women's safety. The authorities will use AI for crowd monitoring. The police deployment will include 10 additional commissioner-rank officers, 40 DCP-rank officers, 3000 inspector-rank officers and 15,000 constables, he said.
The officer said 14 companies of SRPF, four companies of CAPF, and three teams for riot control, QRT, and BDDS also deployed.
"For surveillance, there are 10,000 CCTV cameras across Mumbai. Keeping women's safety in mind, women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, will be deployed on roads and at the immersion sites. We will use AI for crowd monitoring," he said.
Police Control Room number 112 is operational for citizens who might need help. "We have issued two prohibitory orders - against photography of immersed idols and circulating them on social media and the use of drones in prohibited areas," the officer said.
WhatsApp Threat Message Claims 14 "Terrorists" In Mumbai With RDX
The Mumbai police are on alert after receiving a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles.
The threat message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday while the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday, an official said on Friday.
"This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," he said.
The sender, who mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message, claimed 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, he said. A case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4, he said.
Prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis, the official added. He said that the police are taking maximum precautions as there will be a high footfall on the roads on immersion day.
