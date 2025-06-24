Odisha: Two Dalits 'Forced' To Crawl For 2 KM, Eat Grass, Drink Drainage; 9 Detained, Rahul Condemns

Ganjam: Two Dalit men were allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture by a group of people in the Kharigumma village under the Dharakote police station of Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday. The incident took place in a Kangaroo court held on a village street. Based on a complaint, the Police lodged a case and detained 9 people in this incident.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the Dharakot kangaroo court incident and said that the accused should be arrested immediately. Such incidents are becoming common in the BJP-ruled states because their politics is based on hatred and discrimination, the Congress leader said.

According to the case details, the two Dalit men, who were returning to Singipur from Haripur near Dharakot after buying three cows as part of the dowry arrangement for marriage in their family, were stopped by some people at Kharigumma village on Sunday. The miscreants accused them of smuggling cattle and demanded money. When they refused, both persons were allegedly assaulted, and their heads were tonsured partially.

Both were purportedly forced to crawl on their knees for nearly two kilometres from Kharigumma to Jahada. The victims were also allegedly made to eat grass and drink drainage water.

However, the two victims escaped from the clutches of the assailants and filed a complaint at the Dharakot police station. Both of them also suffered head and back injuries, and the Dharakot police have admitted two people to the hospital for treatment. They have started an investigation. A senior police officer informed that nine people have been detained in this case.