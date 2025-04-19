ETV Bharat / bharat

Gangster-Turned-Terrorist Arrested In US Had Interpol's Blue Notice Against Him On NIA's Request

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, who was arrested in the US, had Interpol's Blue Notice issued against him on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with its probe in the Chandigarh grenade attack case, official sources said on Friday.

The NIA has also declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the absconding accused. It had last month chargesheeted him along with three others, including Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, for their involvement in the attack. The sources said that there was a "Blue Notice" issued on the NIA's request against the absconding accused Passia.

The Interpol's Blue Notice is issued "to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation". Interpol notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

Passia is also wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's spy agency ISI and Khalistani group BKI, they said.

Passia alias Jora, who had illegally entered the US, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento.

"He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security," FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.