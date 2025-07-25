ETV Bharat / bharat

Gangster Threat: SC Wants Fast-Track Courts To Ensure Speedy Trial In Delhi

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over cases related to gangsters and asked the Center and the Delhi government to consider setting up dedicated courts for the speedy disposal of cases related to gangsters in the national capital.

A bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that at present, a limited number of courts are burdened with various cases. According to the apex court, courts hearing cases related to gangsters are also hearing cases under IPC, NDPS and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"Why don't the Centre and Delhi government sit together and decide on setting up dedicated courts for cases related to gangsters? Setting up special courts will lead to speedy hearing," the Supreme Court told additional solicitor general (ASG) SD Sanjay, appearing for the Delhi government.

The apex court said that just as fast-track courts were set up for heinous crimes, a similar approach can be adopted to tackle hardened criminals. The bench said, "Fast track courts have given very encouraging results. Similarly, there can be dedicated courts for gangster-related cases. We are talking about hardened criminals, not sporadic incidents. Society has to get rid of them, the rule of law must prevail and the police have to be ruthless."

Citing the Delhi government's affidavit, the bench said that out of 288 cases, charges were framed against 108 persons and prosecution witnesses could be examined in only 25 of them. The bench said that out of 288 cases, charges were not framed in 180 cases, which underlines the gap of three to four years between framing of charges and examination of prosecution witnesses.

SC Justice Kant said the statistics show how gangsters try to delay trials and force courts to grant bail in the absence of a system to complete trials quickly. The apex court told the additional solicitor general that instead of focusing on opposing bail, the prosecution should focus on completing the trial.

Criminals abscond after taking bail due to delay in trial

SC justice Bagchi said public prosecutors are not able to focus on cases falling under special laws due to the burden of cases. He said, "It has become a trend that all cases start with arrest and end with bail without conviction or acquittal. There is a lack of sensitivity and priority."

Justice Kant termed it a "peculiar situation" because when courts release the accused on bail due to delay in completion of trial, the police are unable to bring them back to the court as they may abscond.