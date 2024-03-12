Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi ties knot with history-sheeter 'Madam Minz' amid heavy security

New Delhi: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi tied the knot with history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz under heavy deployment of police force at Santosh Garden banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday. There was a big challenge for the police and security agencies to conduct the marriage of the duo peacefully as dozens of serious cases were registered against Kala Jathedi.

The Aadhaar card or other ID proof of the employees involved in the marriage was checked thoroughly before entering the banquet hall. Apart from this, two metal detectors were installed for employees and relatives to pass through. Sandeep, lodged in Tihar Jail, was brought in a police van under heavy security at the venue around 10.15 am to enter into wedlock with Anuradha.

On the other hand, the bride Lady Don Anuradha Choudhary arrived at the wedding pandal wearing a red suit by driving her own Scorpio car. Many other people were also present, along with Anuradha. There is a huge gathering of police personnel as well as media personnel.

Sandeep changed his clothes for the marriage at the venue. He wore a 'kurta-pyjama' with a half jacket on it. Anuradha also changed her clothes at the venue and wore a pink colour sari for her marriage. The Delhi Police had made foolproof security arrangements to avert any incident of gang wars or the possibility of Sandeep's escape from custody, sources said.

The Dwarka court had granted Jathedi six hours of custody parole for the marriage. After completing all the wedding rituals, there was a big challenge for the police to take him back to Tihar Jail. Sandeep was taken back to Tihar around 3.50 pm in the same police van, in which he was bought.

Days before the wedding, some members of the Kala Jathedi gang have been taken into custody by the security personnel due to apprehensions that the Kala Jathedi gang members might try to free Kala Jathedi. His associates had once freed Kala Jathedi from the Haryana police custody. Similarly, the security agency suspected that the rival gangs might be looking for an opportunity to attack Kala Jathedi.

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi is from Jathedi village of Sonipat in Haryana. He is a friend of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and commands the same gang in Haryana. In 2021, Jathedi was arrested by the Delhi Police, along with Anuradha from Muzaffarpur.

Anuradha Choudhary, a resident of Rajasthan, has been in the world of crime for the past 15 years. Initially, she was associated with notorious gangster Anandpal of Rajasthan. Anandpal was killed in a police encounter after that she joined the gangster Kala Jathedi. Many criminal cases were registered against Anuradha. Now, she is out of jail on bail and living in the house of Kala Jathedi in Sonipat.