Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Held In US: Mumbai Police Sources

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol held in the US, Mumbai police sources said on Monday.

File photo of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol (ANI)
By PTI

Mumbai: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been detained in the United States, Mumbai police sources said on Monday.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources.

