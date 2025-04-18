ETV Bharat / bharat

Gangster Happy Passia, Mastermind Of Terrorist Attacks In Punjab, Arrested In US

Chandigarh: Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, the alleged mastermind of 14 terrorist attacks in Punjab, was arrested by the FBI in the US, officials said on Friday. The gangster was living in the US for a long time.

FBI Sacramento, in a post on X, confirmed the arrest of Happy Passia. "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI & ERO in Sacramento," the agency said. FBI added that Harpreet is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the U.S. illegally. He used burner phones to evade capture.

According to sources, the gangster is currently under the detention of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The arrest is considered a major success for the National Investigation Agency, which had put a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on him.

Happy Passia was faking the identity of a Sikh man when he was arrested. According to sources, earlier he lived with cropped hair and no beard. Gangster Happy Pasia is said to be associated with Khalistani organisations like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).