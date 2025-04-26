Gangs Of Wasseypur: Six Suspects Detained During ATS Raid In Dhanbad

Ranchi: The terrorist links of Wasseypur in Dhanbad, a region already notorious for its criminal gangs, have now been exposed. Acting on intelligence inputs, a large team from the Jharkhand ATS conducted raids in the Wasseypur area on Saturday. Arriving in four to five vehicles, the ATS team launched operations at multiple locations.
Weapons, objectionable books, and several gadgets have been recovered during the raids. Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha is leading the operation and is currently present in Dhanbad. DSP Law and Order Naushad Alam is also assisting the ATS team. Additionally, police personnel from several police stations have been deployed to support the operation.
The ATS team has raided Pandarpala, Azad Nagar, and Bhuli A Block areas of Wasseypur. During the raids, a woman has reportedly been taken into custody from Shamsher Nagar. The ATS also raided the residence of Haroon Rashid, who lives in Bhuli A Block.
A pen drive was seized from Rashid’s house. There is also information regarding the presence of an AK-47 in the area, prompting continued search operations by the ATS. Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, many speculations have arisen regarding the timing and significance of these raids.
Raids at 15 Locations Simultaneously
According to information from the Jharkhand ATS, after links between some youths of Dhanbad and a suspected terrorist organisation surfaced, a major operation was launched. The ATS team is conducting simultaneous raids at 15 locations, including areas in Wasseypur. During a raid in the Noor Masjid area of Wasseypur, two sophisticated pistols, cartridges, banned literature, diaries, laptops, and smartphones were recovered. Tight security arrangements have been made at all raid locations.
Six Suspects in Custody
As per Jharkhand ATS sources, a total of six suspects have been detained during the operation so far. All the detained youths are believed to have been connected to the suspected terrorist organisation through the dark web. ATS SP Rishabh Jha and his team are currently interrogating the detained youth.
