Gang-raped Kolkata Law College Student Seeks Transfer To Another Institute

Kolkata: The first-year student who was gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College in June has decided not to continue her studies there and sought transfer to another institute in the city, her family said on Friday.

Calcutta University, to which the law college is affiliated, confirmed receiving an application for a change of institute from her. "My daughter has applied for a no-objection certificate from the college and it is cooperating with us. She also wrote to the Calcutta University for a change in institute," the victim’s father said.

The student was gang-raped on campus allegedly by alumnus Monojit Mishra and two accomplices - current students who were suspended afterwards - on the evening of June 25. "We want her to pursue her career, but we don't want to send her back to that campus again," her father said.