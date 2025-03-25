ETV Bharat / bharat

Gang Of Fake Income Tax Officers Arrested In Kondagaon For Robbery

Kondagaon: The police busted a gang that looted people by posing as fake income tax officers. Five members of the gang have been arrested. The accused used to impersonate income tax officers and then rob unsuspecting victims. During the operation on Tuesday, police recovered the stolen money, seized the vehicle and mobile phone used in the crime, and arrested all the suspects.

The robbery took place on March 19 in the afternoon at Bamhni village in Kondagaon. Four people in an SUV forcibly took a man named Ajay Manikpuri into the car and later robbed his house and shop. The gang looted Rs 5 lakhs and stole CCTV equipment, a DVR and a mobile phone. The victim's wife lodged a complaint at Kondagaon police station on March 20 after her husband was forcibly taken and robbed.

Police tracked the car’s location to Raipur, where the driver and the car’s owner were taken into custody and questioned. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting that greed for money was their motive.

How many accused were arrested?: Kondagaon SP Y Akshay Kumar said that five accused of the robbery have been arrested. Lekh Ram Sinha is the mastermind in this. Accused Prabhdeep Singh and Priyank Sharma said that Sajendra Baghel of the same village had told them that there was a lot of money in Ajay Manikpuri's house. After this, the accused hatched a conspiracy to raid by posing as Income Tax officers. On March 15, when they reached for the first time with the intention of robbery, Ajay Manikpuri was not at home. Then on March 19, they brought Ajay Manikpuri from Raipur to Bamhni and carried out the crime.