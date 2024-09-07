ETV Bharat / bharat

Belagavi: Ganesh Idol Made With 2.21 Lakh Tamarind Seeds

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Sunil Siddappa Anandache, a sculptor from Belagavi, has made a Lord Ganesh idol using 2.21 lakh tamarind seeds. The idol is eco-friendly.

Belagavi (Karnataka): An artist in Belagavi has made a Ganesha idol using tamarind seeds. This eco-friendly Ganesh idol has attracted everyone's attention in the Ganesh Festival.

This 8-feet long and 4-feet wide Ganesha idol is made with the concept that even after immersion, plants grow from tamarind seeds.

Sunil Siddappa Anandache, a sculptor of Old Gandhi Nagar, who is known for making eco-friendly Lord Ganesh idols, has made Lord Ganesh in tamarind seeds. Sunil, who had made Ganesha idol last year out of Rudrakshis, has taken another innovative step this time. A beautiful Ganesha idol was made using recycled newspapers and cardboard, grass and plenty of tamarind seeds.

Using 2 lakh 21,000 tamarind seeds: Sunil made this Ganesha idol using exactly 2,21,111 tamarind seeds. At a cost of Rs 35,000, he made this idol in a month with the cooperation of his family and neighbours, taking a couple of hours off from his daily work.

Sunil, who works as a plumber by profession, likes to make Lord Ganesh idols. He makes only one public Ganesha idol every year, which is also eco-friendly Ganesh. He also makes mud Ganap for some houses. Sunil is also supported by his wife Rashmi, and sons Samarth and Yash.

Ganesh Idol maker Sunil Anandache told ETV Bharat said, "I am happy to have made an eco-friendly Ganesh. Because environmental protection is our responsibility. So, earlier I made a Lord Ganesh idol from wallnuts, modaks, cloth flowers, use and throw paper cups, sand, dry fruits, different grains, and rudrakshi. This time with a new concept I made the idol with tamarind seeds. I appeal everyone to celebrate eco-friendly Ganeshotsav."

This tamarind seed Lord Ganesh is worshiped by youth in Maligalli, Belagavi. Through this, the sculptor is keen to spread the message of environmental awareness and the public appreciates his work.

