Gandhi Jayanti Special: Revisiting The Mahatma's Call To End Untouchability In India Under British Rule

Raipur: As India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, for the Jaitusaav Math in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, the occasion reminds the Mahatma's call to end untouchability and caste discrimination in the society during the British colonial rule.

Chhattisgarh has a unique connection with Mahatma Gandhi and the country's freedom struggle. It was here that farmers in Kandel launched their own civil disobedience movement in 1920, which is considered by many as a prelude to the one actually launched by Gandhi in 1930.

The Mahatma's First Visit To Present-Day Chhattisgarh

Mahatma Gandhi first visited present day Chhattisgarh on December 20, 1920. By the time he arrived in the state, the famous 'Kandel Satyagraha', a stir by the farmers in the village in Dhamtari against the British's irrigation tax, had already been a success. The British had forcefully imposed the tax on the water from the dam built on the Mahanadi river. When the farmers in Kandel refused to pay the tax, the British seized their cattle. However, in the face of a stiff resistance, the tax was revoked and the cattle were also freed.

A Call To End Untouchability

Following his Kandel visit, Mahatma Gandhi visited present-day Chhattisgarh for the second time in 1933. It was from here that he called for a nationwide liberation from untouchability. Gandhi stayed at the Jaitusaav Math in Raipur, the current capital of Chhattisgarh. Here, Mahatma Gandhi drank water from the hands of an untouchable girl in a symbolic call for a nation free of untouchability and discrimination.

During his stay at the math, Gandhiji also spun yarn on a spinning wheel as a call for 'Swadeshi'. A large statue of Gandhiji has been installed at the spot where he first spun the spinning wheel.