Gandhi Jayanti Special: Revisiting The Mahatma's Call To End Untouchability In India Under British Rule
The Mahatma during his second visit to Baloda Bazaar held a public meeting where he drank water from a group of 'untouchable' youth.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Raipur: As India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, for the Jaitusaav Math in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, the occasion reminds the Mahatma's call to end untouchability and caste discrimination in the society during the British colonial rule.
Chhattisgarh has a unique connection with Mahatma Gandhi and the country's freedom struggle. It was here that farmers in Kandel launched their own civil disobedience movement in 1920, which is considered by many as a prelude to the one actually launched by Gandhi in 1930.
The Mahatma's First Visit To Present-Day Chhattisgarh
Mahatma Gandhi first visited present day Chhattisgarh on December 20, 1920. By the time he arrived in the state, the famous 'Kandel Satyagraha', a stir by the farmers in the village in Dhamtari against the British's irrigation tax, had already been a success. The British had forcefully imposed the tax on the water from the dam built on the Mahanadi river. When the farmers in Kandel refused to pay the tax, the British seized their cattle. However, in the face of a stiff resistance, the tax was revoked and the cattle were also freed.
A Call To End Untouchability
Following his Kandel visit, Mahatma Gandhi visited present-day Chhattisgarh for the second time in 1933. It was from here that he called for a nationwide liberation from untouchability. Gandhi stayed at the Jaitusaav Math in Raipur, the current capital of Chhattisgarh. Here, Mahatma Gandhi drank water from the hands of an untouchable girl in a symbolic call for a nation free of untouchability and discrimination.
During his stay at the math, Gandhiji also spun yarn on a spinning wheel as a call for 'Swadeshi'. A large statue of Gandhiji has been installed at the spot where he first spun the spinning wheel.
Children studying at the Jaitusav Math told ETV Bharat that they often hear from their teachers about the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the visit of the freedom heroes to the math.
From here, Gandhiji gave a message to the nation and the world: The teacher who teaches children at this monastery said that the works of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, are still preserved here. It was from here that Mahatma Gandhi called upon the entire nation and world to live free from untouchability and discrimination. The children currently studying here are moving forward with the message and a pledge to follow Gandhiji's path.
Mahatma Gandhi's Visit To Baloda Bazaar
Neeraj Bajpayee, a senior journalist says that the Mahatma visited Baloda Bazaar on November 26, 1933 and held a public meeting with the locals. It was during the very public meeting that the Mahatma drank water presented by a group of youth considered 'untouchables' to end the practice.
Pandey said that Mahatma Gandhi considered untouchability as a major challenge for the country's freedom struggle and was determined to end the evil practice. He said that after concluding the public meeting, the Mahatma paid obeisance at the local Mauli Mata temple where he also met with the local leaders of the freedom struggle. The Mahatma along with a group of members from an untouchable caste also prayed at another temple as a symbolic gesture to end the practice, Pandey said.
