Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 156th Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary.

File image of a Gandhi statue (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 2, 2025 at 8:15 AM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary.

President Murmu on Wednesday asked all citizens to resolve to realise his dream by building a cleaner, more capable, fully empowered, and prosperous India. In a message, she asked everyone to dedicate themselves to the ideals and values of the Father of the Nation.

Gandhiji has given the message of peace, tolerance, and truth, which is an inspiration for the entire humanity, the President said. "He dedicated his life to eradicating untouchability, illiteracy, addiction, and other social evils. With unwavering determination, he provided strength and support to weaker sections of society," she said.

On Gandhi Jayanti, "let us again resolve to follow the path of truth and non-violence, remain committed to the welfare and progress of the nation, and realise Gandhiji's dream by building a cleaner, more capable, fully empowered, and prosperous India", Murmu said.

She said that throughout his life, Gandhiji upheld an unwavering belief in morality and ethics, inspiring people to follow that path. He gave the message of self-reliance through the Charkha, aiming to build a self-reliant, self-sufficient, and educated India, she added.

"Gandhiji always promoted the dignity of labour through his conduct and teachings. His life values remain relevant even today and will continue to guide us in the future," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the 'Father of the Nation', and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, reaffirming that India will continue to walk in their footsteps to realise the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also arrived at the Raj Ghat to offer floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Sharing his tribute on X, PM Modi wrote, "Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people."

"We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, PM Modi described him as an "extraordinary statesman". Born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Shastri rose to become India's second Prime Minister in 1964 following the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Paying his respects on X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility, and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength, and decisive action."

"His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," he added.

