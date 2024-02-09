Gandhi Family Made Narasimha Rao Scapegoat for Failures of Cong, says Grandson

New Delhi: The grandson of the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, NV Subhash, on Friday slammed the Gandhi family, saying they made Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party. His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the name of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha for the Bharat Ratna Award.

Blaming the UPA government for making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party, Subhash said, "PM Modi has conferred PV Narasimha Rao with the Bharat Ratna though he belongs to the Congress party. Now, I blame the UPA government, especially the Gandhi family, from 2004 to 2014, when the UPA government was in power in the Centre, leave alone Bharat Ratna or any awards, the Gandhi family was very, very instrumental in making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party."

"I feel very, very emotional at this point because we have been expecting that the Bharat Ratna would be delayed. As a family member, I also thank the BJP Telangana for their efforts and for making our dream come true," he added.

BRS MLC K Kavitha also expressed her happiness at PV Narasimha Rao being given the award, "PV Narasimha Rao Garu is the son of the soil of Telangana...We have installed PV Narasimha Rao Garu's statue in places like Australia...Today it (Bharat Ratna) is being given, we are very happy." Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan will be given the Bharat Ratna, PM Modi announced on Friday. Taking to X, PM Modi said that, as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister and a Member of Parliament for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

"Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader, who not only steered India through critical transformations, but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, being an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios. He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967 and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971-73 and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1975-76.

He is credited with bringing many economic reforms to the country, particularly for dismantling the License Raj in the country. It was during Rao's term that he appointed Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister, who ushered in a series of economic reforms to lift the country from a worsening economic crisis. Rao was a six-time MP and died at the age of 83 in 2004.