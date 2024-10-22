Ganderbal Attack Aftermath: Security To Be Beefed Up Around Mega-Infra Projects In Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after the militant attack on workers of the Z-Morh tunnel on their camping site in Ganderbal district, the security agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir government have decided to beef up the security arrangements around the under-construction mega-infrastructure projects, employing hundreds of non-local-labourers, in the Union Territory.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that though the attacks on workers of the construction projects have been insignificant but the Ganderbal attack has set an alarm for "more alertness"
"We have not seen such attacks on construction projects (in Jammu and Kashmir. If I remember, an attack happened on IRCON railway tunnel workers decades ago," Omar said.
In June 2004, two engineers- Sudhir Kumar and his brother Sanjay Kumar-of Indian Railways construction wing- IRCON- were abducted in south Kashmir by militants for ransom but thier bodies were later found in an apple orchard in the Shopian district. They were working on the Udhampur-Baramulla railway link in south Kashmir.
"I have spoken to the Director General of Police (DGP) and asked him to review the security of mega projects sites so that they should not take security lightly and show more alertness. I told him that security forces must fill the gaps and also the companies must show alertness in their security," he said.
At present, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Centre is executing 51 mega projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Roads, Highways and Transport is executing 13 national highway projects in the UT. These projects are being contracted through National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). The big construction companies executing the mega-projects-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), Zojilla, Z-Morh tunnels, Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and other strategic highways- have hired hundreds of non-local labourers and local staff for their construction.
Sources said that following the Ganderbal attack on workers, the security agencies have gone into a huddle to assess and enhance the security arrangements of the construction sites and the camping sites of the workers.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary and Army have been directed to enhance vigil and patrolling near the construction sites and brick kilns where hundreds of non-local workers are earning their livelihood," an official source said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said security forces, including the police, Army, and paramilitary personnel, are working under a new strategy to combat terrorism.
The security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are fully prepared to deal with these challenges. There is a continuing need for coordination between the Army, CRPF, and local police forces to prevent future attacks, he said.
In the Kashmir valley, the attack on non-local labourers began after abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on 5 August 2019. The attacks spiked in 2021 and 2022 when militants killed non-local labourers who were working in brick kilns or in farms and orchards.
Officials said more than 25 labourers were killed in these attacks, however, none of the attacks were carried out at any mega-project site. Officials said that the attacks create panic and fear among the labourers and common people, but the security vigil is enhanced to reassure the non-locals to carry on with their livelihood.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that after the Ganderbal attack, the local administration is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the valley immediately.
"While I understand their obvious sense of panic, asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution. Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror free elections & this knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise. Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states. Request Chief Minister @ OmarAbdullah and LG @manojsinha_ji to intervene & at least give them enough time," Mehbooba wrote on X.
But the Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration quickly rebutted Mehbooba's assertions. Quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdhu, the police wrote on X that social media reports claiming the local administration has asked non-local workers to leave the valley are false.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to ensure security and fostering a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation. General public is advised not to pay heed to such false information on social media platforms," it said.