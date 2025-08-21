Gaming Bill Will Save Society From Harmful Effects Of Online Money Games: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which bans online games involving money, will save the society from the harmful effects of online money games.

The Prime Minister's reaction on X came after Parliament gave its nod to the proposed law. "This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games," Modi said.

"At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games," he added. The Bill also aims to promote eSports and online social gaming.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday had passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, for boosting innovation and protecting citizens.

The Bill was moved by Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lower House after it resumed its proceedings at 5 PM. In his opening remarks, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government seeks to encourage e-sports and online social gaming and will set up an authority for the purpose. He said online money gaming has become a matter of concern as such platforms have led to addiction and have also been used for fraud and cheating.

The minister underlined that it has also led to financial losses for people. Urging opposition members to participate in the discussion on the bill, Speaker Om Birla said online money gaming has ruined several families and damaged the future of youth.