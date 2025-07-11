Gambhira Bridge Collapse Death Toll Rises To 21 As 3 More Bodies Recovered

Anand: The death toll in the Gambhira Bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Vadodara district has risen to 21 with three more bodies being recovered from Mahisagar River on Friday.

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel visited the collapse site on Friday.

"The rescue operation has been extremely successful with the help of locals. I thank the youths who immediately rushed to help the victims. A comprehensive report on the collapse will be submitted within 30 days. We have identified the dilapidated bridges out of the 7000 bridges in the state," Patel said.

Till Thursday, 18 bodies were recovered from the river. Rescue operations, conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies, continued on the third day on Friday with the search teams working till late night. After an intensive operation, six bodies were found last evening, taking the number of fatalities to 18 after which, three more bodies were found on Friday.

Vadodara District Collector Anil Dhamelia said, "Earlier we had recovered 12 bodies and yesterday we recovered six more. Five persons are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable."

Dhamelia said that the rescue operations are underway amid challenges. "Considering the muddy terrain and stability issues of the bridge, a crane has been deployed in the operation. The release of soda ash in water is causing burning and itching sensation for the rescuers. A tanker that fell into the river was carrying sulphuric acid and so the rescue team is keeping all the risks in mind while working," Dhamelia said.

After a team of experts visited the site and based on the preliminary investigation, officials found responsible for the accident have been suspended with immediate effect. They are M Naikwala, executive engineer, U C Patel, deputy executive engineer and R T Patel, deputy executive engineer and J V Shah, assistant engineer

The operation was stopped at around 10 pm on Thursday and 18 bodies had been recovered by then. When the list of missing people was prepared on Wednesday, it stated that seven people were missing and an additional list prepared on the next morning stated there were eight missing people.

On July 9, a portion of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Padra of Vadodara district and Gambhira area of ​​Anand collapsed. Multiple vehicles plunged into the river following which, rescue and relief operations were immediately launched.