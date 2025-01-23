Galwan Valley In Ladakh To Open For Domestic Tourists: Date, Sites, Route | Exclusive Details Here

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Galwan Valley is set to become the latest tourist destination in Ladakh with authorities working out the modalities to allow domestic visitors to the place that saw a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

Authorities, in collaboration with the Indian Army and local stakeholders, have initiated plans to open the valley and the Hot Spring area to domestic tourists, with infrastructure development and recce operations already underway.

The move, officially announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Army Day, January 15, is expected to boost border and rural tourism in the region, providing economic benefits to local communities. From establishing war memorials to commemorate the sacrifices of Indian soldiers to promoting wildlife and cultural tourism, the initiative holds promise for Ladakh's tourism industry and regional development.

With an opening date targeted for June 2025, this initiative marks an important step toward highlighting Ladakh's heritage, fostering economic growth, and honouring the valour of the armed forces.

Lobzang Vissudha, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), Executive Member and part of the recce team, told ETV Bharat that a recce of the Galwan area was conducted on January 19 by a 10-member team of Tourism Enablers representing ALTOA, Taxi Union, Tempo Union, Bike Union, and ALGHA Tourism.

The recce, he said, was organized by the GOC Kharu Division and initially, the plan is to open the area to domestic tourists. Pangong Lake attracted a large number of tourists, and the addition of Galwan as a destination is expected to give a significant boost to tourism, Vissudha said.

Galwan Valley view from 120 km Galwan War Memorial (Courtesy: Lobzang Vissudha)

“In 2020, during the Galwan conflict, Col. Santosh Babu was martyred, which brought the area into the spotlight even during the pandemic. This initiative is likely to attract a huge amount of patriotic tourism to Ladakh.”

According to Vissudha, the area is expected to officially open for tourists by June 15, with infrastructure development underway.

"Two key infrastructure sites are planned—one at a midway point, 56 kilometres from Durbuk, where a cafeteria, souvenir shop, and accommodation for around 30 people are being built, and another at 120 kilometres from Durbuk. Shayok is the last settlement village along the route; beyond that, there are no further settlements,” Vissudha said, sharing exclusive details of the project.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, called it a "happy moment" and said they have been striving for it for a long time. "After the 2020 Galwan incident, Galwan Valley gained significant attention, and people have shown great enthusiasm to visit the area. The Defence authorities have also been working on this for the past two to three years, exploring ways to establish a war memorial," he said.

Mountains of Tarsing Karmo (Courtesy: Lobzang Vissudha)

Yakzee said they recently held a meeting in Durbuk regarding the initiative. "A museum is also being developed in Galwan as part of the 2020 memorial. Tourists will have the opportunity to admire the breathtaking landscape and also witness the Tarsing Karmo, a two-day annual Buddhist festival, through this route," he said.

This initiative will benefit the people of eastern Ladakh, contributing to the region's overall development, he said, adding the area has historical significance, with remnants of the ancient Silk Route and forts. Galwan is 240 km from Leh district headquarters and 120 km from Durbuk Tehsil in the district.

“If we take the example of the Durbuk subdivision, currently, tourists travel to Pangong Lake and return on the same day. However, if Galwan is opened, tourists will need to travel 120 km by car and stay overnight in the villages of Durbuk. This extended itinerary will significantly benefit the local economy, including taxis, hotels, guest houses, and restaurants, as Ladakh primarily relies on tourism," Yakzee told ETV Bharat.

File - Memorial at unit level near the KM-120 post on the strategic road Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie, Ladakh, for the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in action against the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in 2020. (ANI)

He too confirmed that the plan is to open Galwan for tourists by May or June 2025. After the 2020 incident, stricter restrictions were imposed on travel to Galwan. Currently, the locals of Durbuk and Shayok, including shepherds and porters, can access the area with special permission, as their horses and yaks graze very close to the region.

“We had submitted our representation to the then Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman when she visited Shayok for the bridge inauguration (in 2017). Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has visited the region twice—once in Shayok and another time in DBO for inauguration," he said.

Konchok Stanzin, Councillor of Chushul also confirmed that authorities are planning to open Galwan and Hot Spring for tourists. He said the Army is planning to build a memorial at Galwan to honour the 20 soldiers who were martyred during the Galwan incident. "At Hot Spring, we already have a memorial dedicated to the 10 CRPF soldiers, including Karam Singh and his team, who were martyred in a 1959 ambush by Chinese forces."

File - Army soldiers play cricket in extreme high altitude area near Galwan Valley in 2023 (ANI)

Stanzin said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already opened access till Martsemik while trekking in Koo Valley began last year. The Hot Spring area, he said, holds significant potential for wildlife tourism.

"The region is home to unique species such as wild yak, antelope, Pallas’s cat, snow leopards, lynx, and a variety of other fauna. Promoting tourism here will not only attract wildlife enthusiasts but also encourage infrastructure development in the region," he said.