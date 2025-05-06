ETV Bharat / bharat

Gaganyaan Mission Slated For First Quarter Of 2027: ISRO Chief Narayanan

New Delhi: The launch of India's maiden human space flight, Gaganyaan, has been pushed to the first quarter of 2027, nearly five years later than the original schedule as it races to ace technologies for such complex projects.

The first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan project is expected to be launched later this year, which will be followed by two similar missions in 2026, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said at a press conference.

"The first crewed mission is targeted for the first quarter of 2027," Narayanan said and added ISRO would send a half-humanoid robot -- Vyommitra -- as part of the uncrewed mission before sending astronauts into low-Earth orbit.

"The Gaganyaan programme represents India's rise as a global space power, built on indigenous technology, fiscal prudence and visionary political leadership," Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan project during his Independence Day address in 2018 and set a target of 2022 for achieving India's maiden human space flight.

The project has run into several delays, partly due to the Covid pandemic that affected the training of astronauts, and complexities of mastering the crucial technologies required for the mission. The crewed mission was expected to take place in 2025 and later slotted for 2026. It has now been delayed to the first quarter of 2027.

Besides developing the human-rated launch vehicle for the Gaganyan mission, ISRO scientists have also built from scratch the Environment Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) for the mission, which will involve taking the astronauts to low-Earth orbit of 400 kilometres above the Earth for a few days and getting them back safely.

The ECLSS will help maintain cabin pressure, humidity, temperature, quality of air and personal hygiene management system in the spacecraft during the duration of the mission.