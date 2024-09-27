ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Reiterates Statement About 'Multiple' PM Offers But Refuses to Get Into Details

Nitin Gadkari acknowledged receiving multiple offers to assume the role of prime minister, yet he maintained that his convictions prevented him from pursuing such ambitions. He reaffirmed his commitment to his ideology and clarified that he has no ambition to become prime minister.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he had received offers to become prime minister "multiple times" before and after Lok Sabha polls.

Gadkari made the statement at the India Today conclave when asked if he could divulge details about his earlier remark that an opposition party leader had offered support if he was ready to take up the post of PM. "I have received such an offer multiple times, even before the (Lok Sabha) election and afterwards," he said.

When the interviewers sought to know if Gadkari had received offers to become PM after the Lok Sabha results in June, the senior BJP leader evaded the query and said he was leaving it to the media persons to decipher.

"I will not compromise with my ideology. There was no question of accepting the offer. It is not my aim to become prime minister. I am living my ideology with my conviction," he asserted.

