Gadkari Inaugurates GMMCO India's Supply Hubs In Nagpur District

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated two supply hubs of GMMCO India, a CK Birla company, at Butibori and Hingna in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and emphasised the development of infrastructure in the country on par with international standards.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said water, power, transport and communication are major infrastructure, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.

He emphasised that the country's infrastructure should be developed on par with international standards. The minister highlighted the need for creating an economy focused on job creation and said that in the global scenario, everything was positive for India, and the country has a huge potential with many factors, such as manpower, technology and youth, in its favour.

He also pitched the use of alternative and biofuels. GMMCO India's integrated facilities feature world-class repair, rebuild, and parts distribution hubs, playing a crucial role in supporting customers across India, with a focus on Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa.