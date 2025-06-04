Dehradun: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Science at the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University in Dehradun on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present on the occasion.

Gadkari shared his experiences in life with the students of the University. “People whom I thought big were not that big and whom I thought to be small and illiterate turned out to be really big,” he said.

He urged the youth to have the courage to realize their dreams and said consistency, sincerity and honesty takes a person towards his destination. He said that one must continue to crave for learning more and more.

Gadkari Conferred With Honorary Doctorate In Science (ETV Bharat)

“When I moved from Mumbai to Delhi, I got an opportunity to meet various celebrities, film actors, Industrialists and leaders. They became my friends. I used to think that they were very big people with big names. But later when they came closer to me I realized they were not as big as I thought,” he related.

Stating that at times an illiterate person from socially, economically and educationally backward domain also has a broader vision, he related that he had met a woman from a Scheduled Tribe in one of the political programmes and made a ‘mistake’ by asking her to contest an election and even gave some money to her. She came from the family of a poor farmer. However, the party decided not to field her since there were very few voters from her community in that area and there was no chance of her winning.

“I said that I had promised her a ticket and the party agreed to respect my commitment. But I said no. I called her to convey the party’s decision of not giving her the ticket and apologized to her. But she said that it was not a big deal and returned the money that had not been spent along with the other papers. She went on to convey that she would work alongside the candidate that the party chose to field,” the union minister said.

He said that he along with Dhami is well aware of the difficulties faced when one goes to calm colleagues who have been denied a ticket. At the same time he related that the candidates who are well educated, cultured, sincere and committed get really upset when they are denied an opportunity to contest elections. Referring to the woman he said that although she was not educated but her conduct was appreciable.

“It is then that I experienced that those whom I thought were actually not that big and those whom I thought small and illiterate turned out to be really big,” he said.