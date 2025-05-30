ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Attributes His Conviction And Sensitivity To RSS, ABVP

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that his sense of conviction and sensitivity stems from his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Speaking at the release of his Marathi book Sanghatil Manavi Vyavasthapan (Human resource management in RSS) in Nagpur, Gadkari said, “I learnt in RSS and ABVP that politics is an instrument of socio-economic reform.” “This sense of conviction and sensitivity came from the RSS and ABVP,” he said, after the book was released by Sunil Ambekar, communication in-charge of RSS.

Gadkari said personal relationships play a vital role in both politics and social work. “Human relationship is the biggest strength of politics and social work, and I learnt it in the RSS,” he said. “Mahatma Gandhi had once said that if you are helping a poor person, you can break the law, not once but 100 times. I decided to do the same,” Gadkari said, recalling the legal battle over e-rickshaws.

Electric rickshaws have put an end to the "inhuman" practice of one man carrying another man as the bulk of cycle rickshaw pullers switched to driving electric vehicles, Gadkari said. “This is my life’s biggest achievement,” he added. Nearly one crore people benefitted from this switch to e-rickshwas, he said.