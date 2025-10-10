ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Asks Civil Engineers To Strive For Quality Construction, Opt For Innovation

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday exhorted engineers to do away with the "chal jaata hain" (will suffice) attitude and to strive for quality construction as it is associated with their work ethics.

Addressing the inaugural event of the all-India seminar on Forensic Civil Engineering organised by Institution of Engineers here, he also pitched for pre-casting in road and building construction, adding that once design pattern shapes up then costs will reduce and quality will also improve.

"A lot of development is taking place in the field of engineering, particularly civil engineering. Engineers should ensure no work of theirs is sub standards as it is associated with their work ethics. We need to reduce the cost of production and improve the quality of construction," he said while urging a section of engineers related to government civil works to do away with "chal jaata hain" approach.

Raising concern over the incidents of bridge collapse, the Union minister for road transport and highways underlined the need for research into this aspect in order to come up with preventive measures.

Recalling incidents of this nature in Bihar, Gadkari said audits must take place to find out flaws, and those committing "malafide" mistakes must be sacked.