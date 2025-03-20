Gadiya Lohar Community Takes Out Unique Funeral Procession In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: In a one-of-a-kind funeral procession on Wednesday, the people of the Gadiya Lohar community of Rajasthan's Alwar City danced to the tune of DJ and band parties and threw colours at each other.
To arrange for the procession, for the demise of their headman, people themselves contributed money. It was not restricted to the community members and people from other states like Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan participated in the event. To be witness to this unique last rights, people stood on their rooftops.
Richpa, an octogenarian member of the community, died on Wednesday. The family members of the deceased and neighbours reached the Teeki crematorium on elephants, horses and camels while singing bhajans.
The community resides in a slum near the Agrasen Circle of the city.
"In our society, it is a custom to take out a funeral procession like this. Keeping this tradition of the Gadiya Lohar community alive, the funeral procession of the elderly headman was taken out uniquely. People have come from Delhi, Gurgaon, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to participate in the unique funeral procession," a family member of the deceased said.
"Death is an eternal truth and it should be accepted with a smile. For this, our society took out a unique funeral procession for the old man," a community member said.
