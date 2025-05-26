ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't React To Kavitha's Letter': BRS Working President KTR Tells Party Leaders After Discussing The Issue With KCR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has met his father and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed various issues including the latest row triggered by MLC Kavitha's open letter to KCR. After the meeting, KTR has sent out a message internally, advising their party leaders not to react hastily to MLC Kavitha’s recent comments. KTR met KCR at the latter's residence in Erravalli on Sunday.

Sources say that during their meeting, KCR emphasized the need to handle the situation calmly, suggesting that public reactions or TV debates would only add to confusion among party workers. The BRS supremo said that internal issues should be addressed within the party framework. After the meeting, KTR reportedly conveyed similar instructions to leaders close to him, urging them not to respond publicly or escalate matters. The duo is also said to have reviewed the ongoing social media campaign being run by Kavitha’s supporters.

In her recent letter, Kavitha called KCR a "god" but alleged that he was surrounded by "demons and coverts", saying that they should be kept away from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Her comments have sparked widespread speculation about internal rifts within the party.

Kaleshwaram Legal Strategy

Another key topic discussed at the KTR-KCR meeting was the notices issued by the Justice Ghose Commission regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The BRS leaders reportedly explored options whether to respond in person, in writing, or after further legal consultation. A final decision will be made after seeking advice from legal experts.