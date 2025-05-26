'Don't React To Kavitha's Letter': BRS Working President KTR Tells Party Leaders After Discussing The Issue With KCR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has met his father and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed various issues including the latest row triggered by MLC Kavitha's open letter to KCR. After the meeting, KTR has sent out a message internally, advising their party leaders not to react hastily to MLC Kavitha’s recent comments. KTR met KCR at the latter's residence in Erravalli on Sunday.
Sources say that during their meeting, KCR emphasized the need to handle the situation calmly, suggesting that public reactions or TV debates would only add to confusion among party workers. The BRS supremo said that internal issues should be addressed within the party framework. After the meeting, KTR reportedly conveyed similar instructions to leaders close to him, urging them not to respond publicly or escalate matters. The duo is also said to have reviewed the ongoing social media campaign being run by Kavitha’s supporters.
In her recent letter, Kavitha called KCR a "god" but alleged that he was surrounded by "demons and coverts", saying that they should be kept away from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Her comments have sparked widespread speculation about internal rifts within the party.
Kaleshwaram Legal Strategy
Another key topic discussed at the KTR-KCR meeting was the notices issued by the Justice Ghose Commission regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The BRS leaders reportedly explored options whether to respond in person, in writing, or after further legal consultation. A final decision will be made after seeking advice from legal experts.
Telangana Formation Day Celebrations
KCR has reportedly directed KTR to oversee the BRS programs for Telangana Formation Day on June 2. These celebrations will take place at Telangana Bhavan, with Council Opposition Leader Madhusudhana Chari tasked with hoisting the national flag.
They also discussed upcoming party activities, including digital membership registration in the second week of June, the formation of new committees, and the overall organizational strengthening. KCR reportedly called for a wide-ranging party meeting to finalize membership guidelines.
KTR to Visit US for Party Silver Jubilee
KTR will leave for Dallas, USA, on May 28, to attend the party’s silver jubilee event on June 1. He discussed with KCR the issues to be addressed at the Dallas meeting and his planned interactions with the Telangana diaspora.
