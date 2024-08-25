CM Revanth Reddy Backs Demolition of Actor Nagarjuna's N-Convention, Quotes Lord Krishna from The Gita

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that their government was protecting the ponds in accordance with the teachings of Lord Krishna and the Bhagavad Gita. CM Revanth said that he was inspired by Krishna's words that war is necessary to eradicate iniquity. His observations assumed significance in the wake of demolition of some 'unauthorised' structures at the N-Convention belonging to Telugu actor Nagarjuna in Hyderabad by the HYDRAA authorities.

The Chief Minister made his comments in his speech at the Ananta Sesha Pratishtapana mahotsava celebrations organized under the auspices of the Hare Krishna Sanstha.

"We wanted to free the ponds from those who destroyed them. We are demolishing illegal structures without backing down no matter how much pressure there is. Those who occupy the ponds will fall. If we destroy nature's wealth, nature will turn against us. People who make illegal constructions may be able to influence the government. Even if the people in the government make illegal structures, we will demolish them," the CM said.

Some rich people built farmhouses in encroached lands of ponds for luxury, CM Revanth Reddy said. "The drainage water from them is being diverted to the ponds. These ponds are our livelihood and culture. We all have the responsibility to protect Hyderabad," said CM Revanth Reddy.