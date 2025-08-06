ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Furnish Details Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters In Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls’, SC To ECI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to furnish the details of around 65 lakh electors left out from the draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar by August 9.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench asked the counsel for the poll panel to furnish the details of deleted voters, the data which has already been shared with the political parties, and give a copy to the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms, which was represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The bench told Bhushan that the reason for deletion would come in a subsequent time, as the poll body has only published a draft list. The bench also told Bhushan that it is beginning hearing on a batch of petitions, challenging the June 24 order of the poll panel, on August 12, and the NGO can make its submissions on that day.

Bhushan argued that some political parties have been given a list of deleted voters, but the poll body has not clarified whether the said voter is dead or has migrated.

"You (ECI) file a reply by Saturday and let Mr Bhushan look at it, and then we can see what is disclosed and what is not disclosed”, the bench told the counsel, representing the Election Commission of India.

Bhushan contended before the bench that 75 per cent of voters, who have filled the enumeration form, have not furnished any supporting documents mentioned in the list of 11 documents and their names were included on the recommendation of the booth level officer (BLO) of the poll panel.