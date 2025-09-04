Functional CCTVs Lacking In Police Stations: SC takes suo motu cognisance of report

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a media report over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

The suo moto cognisance was taken by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench noted that as per the report, 11 deaths were reported in police custody in Rajasthan this year, and took the suo motu action based on a newspaper report.

According to the report around 11 people have died in police custody in the last seven to eight months this year. Today, the apex court, referring to the media report, said, "We are directing for registration of a suo motu public interest litigation titled 'lack of functional CCTVs in police stations' as it has been reported that there are about 11 deaths in the last seven-eight months of this year in police custody."

In 2018, the apex court had ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses. The apex court in December 2020, had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).