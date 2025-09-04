ETV Bharat / bharat

Functional CCTVs Lacking In Police Stations: SC takes suo motu cognisance of report

In 2018, the apex court had ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses

Representational Image
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 4, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a media report over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

The suo moto cognisance was taken by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench noted that as per the report, 11 deaths were reported in police custody in Rajasthan this year, and took the suo motu action based on a newspaper report.

According to the report around 11 people have died in police custody in the last seven to eight months this year. Today, the apex court, referring to the media report, said, "We are directing for registration of a suo motu public interest litigation titled 'lack of functional CCTVs in police stations' as it has been reported that there are about 11 deaths in the last seven-eight months of this year in police custody."

In 2018, the apex court had ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses. The apex court in December 2020, had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The apex court had said that states and union territories (UTs) should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at each and every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.

The top court had stressed that CCTV systems must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage.

The apex court had made it mandatory for the Centre, states, and UTs to purchase such systems, which allow storage of data for at least one year.

