"Full Support to Govt": Rahul, Kharge Endorse Strong Action After Pahalgam Terror At All-Party Meet

New Delhi: The Congress supported the Centre over its response to the ghastly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 after the government admitted to security lapses behind the incident that has invited worldwide support for India.

The Centre has blamed Pakistan for the terror attacks in which 28 innocent tourists were killed, provoking angry reactions from across the country. At an all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the various opposition leaders on the incident and also the steps the Centre plans to take so that such attacks are not repeated.

Rahul Gandhi, who cut short his US visit to attend a Congress Working Committee meeting held on Thursday morning, extended his full support, along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, to the government over any action that it plans to take in response to the ghastly terror attack following a series of diplomatic decisions against Pakistan.

Before the all-party meeting, the Congress Working Committee had discussed the attacks in detail and noted that the entire nation stood with the victims. The Congress had slammed Pakistan for the incident, but also flagged concerns related to intelligence failure and security lapses behind the attacks.

According to party insiders, Rahul and Kharge, who attended the all-party meeting, and some opposition party members flagged the concerns related to intelligence failure and security lapses as the grand old party wanted to be seen supporting the Centre over the issue, but did not want to give it a free pass. However, the government's admission to some security lapse led to the opposition condemning the attacks, offering its full support to whatever action was needed to show national resolve.

According to party insiders, security in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir was directly under the Union Home Minister, and therefore, it was natural to flag concerns during the all-party meet.

The Congress also flagged concerns on the safety of the religious Amarnath Yatra that will commence in the UT over the coming days.

“Just a week ago, Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir had been effectively crippled. But the gut-wrenching scenes from the recent Pahalgam attack shattered that narrative and laid bare the glaring failures of this government. Why hasn’t terrorism abated despite your loud proclamations, Prime Minister Modi? What concrete steps has your government taken to protect civilians, pilgrims, and our soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir? Why do our intelligence and security systems continue to fail in preventing such horrific attacks? How many more lives must be lost before accountability is fixed?” Congress veteran TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

The CWC also condemned the attempts by the BJP to exploit the grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity were most needed.

“The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressed a rally in Bihar and was seen in a light mood with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the dais just a day after the deadly terror attacks in Pahalgam. Was it necessary to address an election rally in Bihar or to visit Jammu and Kashmir?” AICC secretary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

Rahul will meet those injured in the attack at the GMC hospital in Anantnag on Friday, and in the evening on the same day, the grand old party will take out candle marches across the country to express solidarity with the victims of the terror attacks and to stress unity against terrorism.

The Congress also cancelled its scheduled ‘Save Constitution’ protest rallies on April 25 and 26 to target the Centre and will resume the same from April 27.

