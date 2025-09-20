Full Implications Being Studied: India On Restrictions On H-1B Visas
By PTI
Published : September 20, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Saturday said the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa programme are likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoped that the "disruptions" would be addressed suitably by the American authorities.
India's reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.
"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," he said.
Jaiswal said the "full implications" of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry. Industries in both India and the US have a "stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," he said.
Our statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa program⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/fkOjHIxEu9 pic.twitter.com/1rM9W3GYqC
"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India," he said.
"Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," Jaiswal added.
Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that will require a new annual $100,000 fee (around Rs 90 lakh) for H-1B visa applications and renewals, while also rolling out a $1 million “gold card” visa as a potential pathway to US citizenship. The move to significantly increase H-1B visa fees is bound to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US, as thousands of them live and work in the States as H-1B visa holders. According to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, 207,000 Indians received H-1B visas in FY 2024. The number was 191,000 in FY 2023.
The existing costs for an H-1B visa are: Registration $215, base filing $460, anti-fraud $500, and an additional employer fee $4,000, depending on company size and workforce composition.
